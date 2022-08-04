Twitter tests the possibility of following accounts and reading tweets without registering

- Advertisement -

It will no longer be necessary to be registered on Twitter to be able to read tweets and follow thanks to “Try Twitter”a new way of interacting with the platform that seeks to expand its audience even beyond the users registered on it.

“Try Twitter” (Test Twitter) will allow you to follow accounts from the app itself without being registered

And the novelty is that “Try Twitter” allows you to follow accounts or read tweets from the application itself in which it will not be necessary to be registered. Of course, this will only be for a limited period of time, as characterized by the very name of this modality, referring to a trial period that allows you to get to know a product or service before making the decision to sign up/subscribe/register.

Since this is an option without prior registration, the tweets can be consulted but Tweets cannot be answered or publishedso the user will only passively know this social network, they will not even be able to retweet or mark “likes”.

Twitter only asks those who wish to use this option to provide their location so that the social network can analyze this information in order to personalize the user experience based on the places where they have previously been.

From the social network, it is estimated that this method could eliminate the barrier that for some may suppose access to the platform through registration if they only want to read tweets or follow one or more specific accounts without maintaining an active participation. Currently Twitter has exceeded 217 million daily active users and expects to add another 100 million users by the end of 2023.

Of course, it would also fulfill the mentioned usual function in the trial periods of applications, platforms and services: that the potential user assesses if he is interested enough to register.

By announcing “Try Twitter” the company has recalled that it is an experimentwhich is not yet available to all users and that there could be some change until its final implementation, if it finally reaches that point.