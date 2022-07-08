Twitter tests CoTweets

- Advertisement -

If just yesterday, when talking about third-party feeds, I mentioned that Twitter has already spent a long time testing as many new functions as seem to go through the heads of its engineers, today we find one more proof of it, with another new function, at the moment in test modeand therefore can end up becoming integrated into the social network or, as they themselves indicate, it could also disappear completely after the test.

In this case, yes, it is not the first news we have about it. Do you remember that a few months ago we told you that Twitter could be preparing a co-authoring function? Well, now it is the social network itself that has confirmed it in your help centerin which, in addition to telling us that these shared signature publications are called CoTweets, he reveals many aspects of how they work and informs us that the function is already available, in trial mode, for some users.

Regarding the “signature” of each CoTweet, Twitter indicates that “a CoTweet is a co-authored Tweet that is posted simultaneously to authors’ profiles and their followers’ timelines» and, regarding the identification of the message as such, we can read «you will recognize a CoTweet when you see the profile images and the usernames of two authors in the header». Thus, it seems that there will not be a main and a secondary author, but the firm will always be distributed 50%.

To create a CoTweet, we will have to send an invitation to the account with which we want to do it (or receive it from it, of course), something that can only be done with accounts that already follow us. This makes all the sense in the world, of course, because otherwise it could become a very effective platform for sending spam, as well as trying to contact accounts that have direct messages disabled for strangers.

Before I said that, for the rest of the users, the signature of the CoTweet is shared. However, andn Regarding its management, there are differences between the account that sent the invitation and the account that accepted it. For example, if the first one wants to delete the CoTweet, he will be able to delete it as if it were a normal message. However, the recipient of the invitation will not be able to carry out such an action, they will only be able to remove their “presence” from the common tweet, so that another user will be exclusively signed.

