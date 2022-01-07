Twitter tests a new retweet feature with a reaction on …

Twitter rolled out a new feature in its iOS app to a small group of users on Thursday. With this option, it is now possible to retweet someone’s post and add your own video reaction using their camera.

The new feature will allow reactions on retweets

As the company demonstrated, those who have the new feature enabled will find a third option when they tap the retweet button, which will now display “Quote tweet with reaction.” The option opens the camera and allows you to record a video to react to the post that you are retweeting.

Tweet reaction videos can now start on Twitter! Testing on iOS: When you tap the Retweet icon, choose “Quote Tweet with Reaction” to create and customize your own Tweet Take – a reaction video (or photo) with the Tweet embedded.

The original tweet is displayed in front of the user-recorded video with an interface reminiscent of the now-discontinued fleets. There are no details on what the maximum length of a reaction video is, but it’s probably the same as for normal Twitter videos.

Once you’re done, the retweet with your reaction video will be visible to all of your followers on the timeline. So far Twitter does not say if the feature is being tested with users in a specific region or when it will be available to users in general.