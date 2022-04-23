MobileAndroidTech News

Twitter tests a new option to activate subtitles in videos

By: Brian Adam

The Twitter team continues to release features and test new features.

In one of the latest announcements, Twitter brings a new test to activate the subtitles in the videos that are shared on the platform. A dynamic that is being implemented in iOS, and will eventually reach Android.

Twitter adds a button to activate automatic subtitles in videos

Twitter is running a new test that allows users to turn automatic subtitles on or off for a video. As the Twitter team shows, it will be as easy as pressing the “CC” button. Of course, this option will only be available in those videos that have subtitles.

At the moment, this new option is available on a trial basis for iOS users, but they plan to bring it to Android in the near future.

Let’s remember that Twitter launched automatically generated subtitles in videos at the end of 2021, and that they are available in more than 30 languages, both in the web version of Twitter and in its mobile apps. So this new option tries to improve this dynamic and makes it easier for users to have subtitles when necessary.

Twitter to ban misleading ads about climate change

And the new option for subtitles was not the only novelty of Twitter. It also announced that it will ban misleading ads about climate change:

[…] Misleading ads on Twitter that contradict the scientific consensus on climate change are prohibited, in accordance with our inappropriate content policy. We believe that climate denialism should not be monetized on Twitter and that misleading ads should not detract from important conversations about the climate crisis.

On the other hand, the Twitter team mentioned that they will soon announce more news related to the work they are doing to provide “trusted and authoritative context to the climate talks.”

