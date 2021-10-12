Twitter tests a new featured tweet icon on iOS

Twitter has announced through its account @TwitterSupport which will slightly change the interface in iOS to make it easier to change the timeline. For many this was a surprise since almost nobody changes between the two possibilities, but now in iOS the change will be clearer.

The stars button, which has been around in the PC version for a while now, allows you to change your TL to show the most prominent tweets first. The default option is to show tweets in chronological order, but you can always change it at any time.

Timeline change

The change occurs in iOS and its users will be able to see it in the upper right part of the application, it just takes a tap and the TL will change instantly. Similarly, it only takes another tap to return to the previous settings.

Top Tweets first or latest Tweets first? We’re making it easier to switch between the two timelines and know which one you’re scrolling. Now testing with some of you on iOS: swipe between “Home” and “Latest” on the Home tab to choose which Tweets you see first. pic.twitter.com/LoyAN4cONu – Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 12, 2021

Right now in Android and iOS not updated the change requires that we enter the options, look for the content options and then configure it. That said, the reaction of users is the same as always on Twitter, they do not like the change and in fact they consider that changing the TL is unnecessary.

Certainly very few people use TL to display featured tweets. However, Twitter must have discovered that there are more interactions with the best (or most controversial) tweets than with those that are organized chronologically. It is not surprising either, but users still prefer the normal order, than those proposed by Twitter.

You can test the function of the new icon right now in the web version and on iOS.