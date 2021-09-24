Apps

Twitter tests a new design for its timeline on iOS. And it is that perhaps, if you are a user of the social network of the bird and of an iPhone you have observed a new design in the timeline of your Twitter. This new design that Twitter is testing focuses on photos, videos and GIFs and presents an aesthetic edge-to-edge. In fact what designers and engineers have done is take the images, videos and animations and spread them across. Twitter tests a new design giving more relevance to photos, videos and GIF’s With this new image, the margins on the sides disappear and a new edge-to-edge aesthetic. In this way, it seeks to give a greater presence and importance to this type of content. Now testing on iOS: Edge to edge Tweets that span the width of the timeline so your photos, GIFs, and videos can have more room to shine. pic.twitter.com/luAHoPjjlY – Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 7, 2021

At the moment it is unknown if this new Twitter design will be installed through future updates to all users, since at the moment is in the testing phase.

But what is clear is that Twitter is rethinking introducing aesthetic changes in your app for iOS since it is the second time this year that it makes changes in this regard.

At the moment it is a change in the testing phase that may not be established

Apart from the changes that were introduced last August, Twitter in an attempt to reduce the bias of its photographic algorithm began to show the full size images on the timeline at the beginning of the year.

We’ll see if these changes are here to stay or the engineers continue to work to improve the aesthetics of Twitter on iOS. We can only wait to check the next movements of app updates.