Twitter tests a new design for its timeline on iOS. And it is that perhaps, if you are a user of the social network of the bird and of an iPhone you have observed a new design in the timeline of your Twitter.
This new design that Twitter is testing focuses on photos, videos and GIFs and presents an aesthetic edge-to-edge. In fact what designers and engineers have done is take the images, videos and animations and spread them across.
Twitter tests a new design giving more relevance to photos, videos and GIF’s
With this new image, the margins on the sides disappear and a new edge-to-edge aesthetic. In this way, it seeks to give a greater presence and importance to this type of content.
Now testing on iOS:
Edge to edge Tweets that span the width of the timeline so your photos, GIFs, and videos can have more room to shine. pic.twitter.com/luAHoPjjlY
– Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 7, 2021