Twitter surrenders to the fashionable format: You can listen to podcasts

It seems that Twitter He is clear about it and not only wants to compete with other social networks, but also wants to attract podcast lovers who spend hours and hours on platforms like Spotify. More than anything, because from now on, we we found podcasts within the net of the blue bird. And it is that, from now on, it will not be necessary for us to go out to look for extra entertainment.

This was communicated from his own blog. For this, he has had to carry out a redesign of the well-known Twitter Spaces. And it is that from the social network they want to continue betting on audio creators and for all those people who need more than 280 characters to be able to express themselves with their community. For this reason, they have decided that it is time to integrate podcasts into their network. What will we find in Twitter podcasts In order to be able to integrate without problems and, above all, so that everything makes sense within this social network, they have had to carry out a change of design of the Spaces section. Something that has not been a major problem. And it is that, from now on, we will see a personalized center in which all the audio content is grouped by specific topics, from news, music, to sports and much more. With this change, navigation for users will be easier than before. Specifically, the new interface is like the following image:

And not only this, because by having a more personalized center, it will be easier to search according to the tastes of each user. We not only find those that are of interest to us, that is, with the podcasts of different users that we follow, for example, but also those who are most popular around the world appear on the scene. In the latter case, they appear as Twitter suggestions, with the goal of helping people easily find and to podcasts.

How do they reproduce? Easy. Once we access the Spaces section, where we will find the different podcasts, it will be as fast as we want and tap on the play button for it to start playing. In addition, to know if they are to your liking, you can like or dislike them. In this way, you will be able to create a more personalized experience to your tastes.

Is it available to everyone now?

Although it is already available, the truth is that it is not for everyone. As of Twitter’s announcement, this new change was implemented only in those english speaking users. That is to say, in Spain we will still have to wait a while until the blue bird network decides to also offer us this new change.

And not only this, but you will only find this new feature in the app for iOS and Android devices, so the web version will have to wait too. That’s all for now, yes, when the podcasts arrive through Twitter to Spain we will inform you immediately.