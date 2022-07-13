Twitter sues Elon Musk for canceling his purchase

HomeTech NewsTwitter sues Elon Musk for canceling his purchase

Elon Musk no longer wants to buy Twitter, and that is something that has not pleased the team of the social network, which has filed a formal lawsuit saying that it refuses to “fulfill its obligations” under the agreement.

It is sought to finish what was promised, to buy for the price of 44 billion dollars announced on April 25, and to stop making excuses for bot activity and spam on the platform.

In the words of Twitter:

We are filing this action to compel Musk to comply with his legal obligations and to compel the consummation of the merger once the few remaining conditions are met.

The suit has been filed in Delaware Court, with Twitter board chairman Bret Taylor saying the suit is intended to “hold Elon Musk accountable.”

The lawsuit portrays Elon Musk as someone with an unexpected and unusually generous offer to Twitter, only to turn around almost immediately and begin toying with the company and the idea of ​​abandoning their deal. All this has caused Twitter shares to fall, hurting the network a lot.

On the other hand, Musk goes on to claim that Twitter has a problem with bots and spam, even though he did not ask Twitter about its spam estimates before the deal was signed.

Twitter’s lawsuit details discussions between Musk’s team and Twitter management over the past few weeks, including recent text messages sent by Musk telling the CEO and CFO to stop investigating the status of Twitter. their funding for the deal.

The merger deal with Musk has an expiration deadline of October 24, so Twitter’s hope is that its case will be heard before then.

Surely it will be so, given the media noise that is being generated.

You can read the lawsuit in this PDF.

