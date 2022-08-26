Twitter Spaces receives a revamp and should also feature podcasts

Twitter has released an update that is bringing podcasts to your Spaces platform. The novelty was announced this week and is part of a minor overhaul of the feature that was thought to compete with the Clubhouse.
According to Twitter, the new Spaces page should feature custom hubs that group audio content by specific topics like news, sports, music, gossip and more.
In addition, the user will not only be able to access podcasts but will also be able to listen to recorded Spaces broadcasts.
Our internal research indicates that 45% of people who use Twitter in the US also listen to podcasts monthly, so we automatically suggest engaging podcasts to help those people easily find and listen to their favorite topics. For example, if someone regularly interacts with Vox content on Twitter, they will likely see a Vox podcast on a Spaces hub.
Twitter claims that the user will also be able to set their favorite content or even improve the automatic recommendation when liking a podcast or related topic.
For now, the novelty is only available in the United States for a selected audience within Android and iOS. The social network says that the new Spaces tab with podcasts will soon be taken to other countries.
