Twitter Spaces receives a revamp and should also feature podcasts

Twitter has released an update that is bringing to your Spaces platform. The novelty was announced this week and is part of a minor overhaul of the that was thought to compete with the Clubhouse.

According to Twitter, the new Spaces page should feature custom hubs that group audio content by specific topics like news, sports, music, gossip and more.

In addition, the user will not only be able to access podcasts but will also be able to listen to recorded Spaces broadcasts.