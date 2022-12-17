Twitter Spaces goes offline and Musk blocks journalists

Recently, there was some speculation due to a sudden and abrupt shutdown for the Twitter Spaces feature by Elon Musk. Well, the platform of which he is CEO, Twitter put the services of this feature offline, although it was for the reason of a “legacy error” ending the function in a service crash. The problem that turned this situation around is that it happened during the massive flame of several journalists. They were discussing Musk’s decision to ban the bot that tracks his private jet. The journalists were able to declare what happened.

This controversy reached multiple users who are already causing different discussions in the app. The situation has escalated a bit during this short time, so here’s a bit of what happened.

Twitter Spaces falls and controversy with Musk

A bot that was a Twitter account under the name “ElonJet” shared public information that tracked the location of Elon Musk’s private jet. Everything seemed to indicate that after Musk took over, this account would be disabled. However, the CEO of the platform tweeted a month ago, on November 7th I would defend free speech even if this was the account that was tracking the private plane, even if that was a risk to the plane’s security.

Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info. Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

Although there is suspension for the moment, the ElonJet account has been suspended, generating controversy due to Musk’s past statements. Even Jack Sweeney’s personal ElonJet account was also blocked. Yesterday, Musk tweeted that now there would be a suspension for any account “that posts information about the real-time location of any person.” On this occasion, he pleads for the violation of physical security. Obviously, you also have the posts with links to the location in real time. Anything related to locations, except for past locations that have a longer time, do not count as a problem.

After this situation, a few media continued to talk about this context. AAlthough after this, abruptly a few well-known journalists also had their accounts suspended on the platform. It should be noted that these journalists already had more than a million followers.

Musk and the suspension of journalists by Twitter Spaces

Musk stated that this happened because the journalists’ accounts “are subject to the same doxxing rules” as the accounts also posted the exact location in real time. This happens with coordinates that “violate Twitter’s terms of service.” Journalists will have their account suspended for seven days.

hey @elonmusk what’s going on with Twitter Spaces? It’s glitching and won’t allow ppl in rooms. @verified @twitterspaces — Sir Maejor (@sirmaejor) December 16, 2022

Then, during the same night yesterday, a massive Twitter Spaces was held with multiple high-level journalists, as well as the ElonJet account to continue discussing what happened. The Twitter Spaces gathered up to 26,000 attendees, even arriving unexpectedly by Elon Musk himself. Meanwhile, Bradley Eversley pointed out at the time that Elon had joined the Twitter Spaces chat.

During the Spaces talk, shortly after the service was disabled, being out of service to which Musk tweeted that indeed Twitter was having problems that needed to be fixed. He declared that there was a “inherited error” before the end of Thursday night, that is, right after all of the above.

Twitter continued to have the service disabled on iOS. It should be remembered that Twitter lost the communication department a long time ago, so there is nowhere to go to send comments. Multiple editors and journalists have already come out to defend these actions by Elon Musk requesting that the suspended accounts be immediately reinstated. Sweeping changes like Twitter Spaces and more continue to make waves in the aftermath of Musk’s takeover. So we will have to see how this story unfolds.