Twitter Says Elon Musk Broke Up Deal Fearing World War III

The attempt to acquire by Elon Musk It has become a most surrealist soap opera. What seemed like a love story that would make the CEO of Tesla the absolute owner of the social network has ended up in court after withdrawing the offer from him unexpectedly. Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk has been joined by another of Pieter Zatko against the company, where he was head of security, for allegedly having a negligent attitude regarding information security and the management of bots and fake accounts.

At the expense of how all the judicial fuss that has been mounted around this matter will end, lawyers for Twitter and Elon Musk met in court on Tuesday for a hearing to determine whether the claims made by Zatko can be added. to the case that confronts them. The company behind the social network has remained largely silent when it comes to what its former head of security has said.

Twitter’s lawyers do not seem to have had much mercy with Zatko, considering him as a person who is unhappy with the company and that his lawsuit was basically filed with the purpose of harming and hindering the merger process, in addition to arguing that I was in charge of spam on the social network.

Another argument put forward by Twitter’s lawyers is that Musk was looking for reasons to cancel the deal before Zatko’s complaint was made public, suggesting that the Tesla and SpaceX boss knew something about it. That has added to a message that Musk himself sent to the banker Morgan Stanley on May 3, which said the following: “Let’s just slow down for a few days… It won’t make sense to buy Twitter if we’re headed for War 3”. According to Twitter’s lawyers, that would have been the real reason that would have led Musk to withdraw his offer and not the arguments he used around bots, monetizable users and what Zatko allegedly uncovered.

Musk’s lawyers appear to be more favorable to Pieter Zatko, who has been considered a prestigious executive and who was once offered a civil servant position in the US government. In addition, they insisted on delaying the trial until October, stressed that their client’s position is not related to the lawsuit filed by Zatko and that Twitter had deliberately hidden harmful information.

Zatko’s defense has taken a similar direction, arguing that the public exposure of his accusations was not intended to benefit Musk, while the social network insists that there were connections between Musk and Zatko.

As we can see, there is a good soap opera here, with two apparent sides blaming each other for having blown up the purchase agreement by Musk. Since Twitter argues that Musk and Zatko have maneuvered to harm the companywhile the defense of the CEO of Tesla says that his client is not at fault for the fact that Zatko has sued.

We will see how this all ends, but between Elon Musk’s unpredictability and the fact that everyone has a price (that is, they are sold for money), it cannot be ruled out that the matter ends in a three-way agreement.