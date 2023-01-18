Twitter reveals why it blocks third-party clients. And his explanation leaves more doubts than certainties

Twitter continues to make people talk, as the company owned by Elon Musk began to block some third-party clients such as Tweetbot. Many users checked how their clients stopped working and became unusable.

The causes of this “shutdown” were not known, however today the doubts we had have been dispelled and the reason could not be more evident: the social network’s API standards are to blame.

- Advertisement -

Twitter blocks access API, the result: unusable clients

The official Twitter profile for developers has launched a tweet in which they clarify all this matter. The company is enforcing its long-standing API standards, so they warn that some applications may stop working. And indeed, they cannot be more right since many users have expressed their complaints about the impossibility of entering this social network from third-party clients, as we can see in the ratings of some of these apps.

Twitter is enforcing its long-standing API rules. That may result in some apps not working. — Twitter Dev (@TwitterDev) January 17, 2023

- Advertisement -

On the other hand, this official profile statement it still leaves us with some doubts. We do not know what these standards are, the company has not given more information about it. Thus, we cannot know how many have been violated by third parties such as Twiterrific, Tweetbot or Talon for Android.

- Advertisement -

It seems that so far Twitter did not communicate directly with client developers, they have seen how their apps have stopped working without prior notice. For example, Tweetbot tried to contact the social network without receiving any response.

As we explained when the news broke, other third-party clients continue to work, like Harpy or Hootsuite. If you are one of those who hate the official application, they are good alternatives while we wait for other options to be updated to become compatible or Twitter to go back. For now, they will remain blocked indefinitely.