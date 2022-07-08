Twitter revealed that it eliminates a million spam accounts every day

The intention to buy Twitter expressed by Elon Musk, was subject to evaluation, once it is defined how much spam actually circulates through the network.

During a briefing with company executives, the company revealed that one million spam accounts are removed from the platform every day.

Twitter made transparent figures about the spam that the network hosts

Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion is subject to an eventual back foot in the settlement, if the company fails to prove that less than 5% of its daily active users are automated spam accounts. Without presenting concrete evidence or related figures, the Tesla CEO alleged that Twitter is underestimating this indicator.

Known in the media as “bot accounts” or “spam bots”, these accounts escape the logic intended by the platform, being managed by automated systems that usually spread scams or misinformation.

Responding to the tycoon’s summons, Twitter told its executives that the spam figures on the platform are well below 5% of its quarterly active user base, according to a PA report.

To measure how many accounts can be classified under this category, Twitter pointed out that under a random sampling system, thousands of accounts are analyzed, verifying public and private data such as IP addresses, telephone numbers, geolocation and how the account behaves when it is active. , to determine if an account is real.

Under this filtering mechanism, which makes it possible to avoid the erroneous detection of real accounts as if they were spam, approximately one million accounts are eliminated per day, according to what was reported in the aforementioned executive instance.

It should be noted that in the eyes of Twitter, not all automated accounts are considered malicious bots. Since last year, a label for automated accounts rated as “good bots” has been implemented internally, within which accounts that post news, health or weather updates, for example, qualify. In other words, bloggers or digital content creators who automate the legitimate dissemination of their content are not in danger of suspension.

Spam accounts in social networks are a problem that transcends beyond the environment for its users, since the number of active accounts is a key economic indicator for investors and advertisers. In previous instances, Twitter had already revealed the existence of a mass of accounts classifiable as spam, but warned that this estimate could be too low.

On Musk’s request, reports They point out that a month ago the company provided a file with hundreds of raw data on hundreds of millions of tweets, to quantify the volume of spam. It should be noted that this data dump did not include sensitive information such as IP addresses or other identifying information.

Is this the guarantee that Elon Musk expected to definitely acquire Twitter? Once it is pronounced, we will know if this is enough. Even so, before the rest of the investors, advertisers and public opinion, the social network revealed in a little more detail how spam manifests itself on its platform.