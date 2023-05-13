Twitter Relaunches Twitter Blue at a Higher Cost to Apple Users

The notorious Twitter Blue is back after a month’s delay. Twitter’s blue tick policy changed in early November to allow anyone to get a blue tick to get verified. After the policy was abused by people impersonating high-profile accounts, Twitter Blue was suspended.

During the suspension, Musk reignited a war with Apple over its App Store pricing policy, and now on the relaunch of Twitter Blue, it is announced that it will cost $4 more if purchased through the Apple App Store.

Previously the Twitter blue tick was only available to accounts that Twitter chose, something that Twitter CEO Elon Musk said was unfair. So, he announced that anyone could get the blue tick for $8 a month. A move that was interpreted as more of a money-making scheme than a moment for free speech.

A 5% drop in Twitter stocks

Shortly later, the new blue tick policy had to be suspended because users were paying for a blue tick to verify accounts they had no business being responsible for. In an extreme case, a user impersonated a pharmaceutical company and said that all insulin was now free.

This is linked to causing the company to lose 5% of its stock value as a result. As Elon re-thought Twitter’s blue tick policy and its implementation, he seemed increasingly disgruntled at Apple’s 30% cut on App Store purchases.

Twitter Blue is $4 More in the App Store

During the re-think, Musk seemed to become more and more irritated by Apple’s App Store policy and launched a flurry of tweets attacking Apple for their 30% commission on App Store purchases. Now, after Twitter Blue’s relaunch, the price will be $4 more when purchased on the App Store.

Cracking down on fake accounts

The news will be welcomed by the likes of Spotify, who have a public shame campaign against Apple and an unsettled lawsuit against Apple in the European court over their App Store policy.

In addition to the price change, the new Twitter Blue will include policy changes to stop impersonation. Twitter Blue subscribers cannot change their name seven days before signing up for Twitter Blue and will lose their verification badge if they change their name until the account is manually reviewed.

All subscribers need to provide a phone number, and accounts less than 90 days old will not be allowed to sign up. The relaunch also includes different colored badges for corporations, government accounts, and individuals.