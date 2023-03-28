5G News
Twitter recommendations will only show content from verified accounts

Twitter recommendations will only show content from verified accounts

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
Do you want to appear in Twitter recommendations? Soon you’ll have to pay for a verified account to have a chance of Twitter listing you in the For You tab.

This was announced by Elon Musk, along with another announcement that also changes one of the platform’s functions so that it is also exclusive to users with verified accounts. We tell you what it is about.

Appear in “For you” and participate in surveys only for verified accounts

As of April 15, users will need to have a verified account if they want Twitter take them into account for the recommendations that it shows in the “For you” tab:

Starting April 15, only verified accounts will be eligible to be on For You recommendations. It’s the only realistic way to approach controlling swarms of advanced AI bots. Otherwise, it’s a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for the same reason.

That means you’ll have to pay for a Twitter Blue subscription to have, among other benefits, a verified account. This would give you a chance to appear among the recommendations in the “For You” feed. And that’s not all, since as Musk’s tweet says, participating in a Twitter survey will also be exclusive to users with verified accounts.

Musk says these measures are to curb “advanced AI bots”, and while some users have argued that this is not the way to achieve that goal, he has insisted that it is the only solution. At the moment, Elon Musk announced that these measures will begin to be applied from April 15, but we already know that his announcements do not always come true within the specified period.

So we’ll have to wait and see if “For You” recommendations and participating in surveys become new benefits for users with a Twitter Blue subscription.

