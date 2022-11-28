Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Twitter receives wave of pornography and spam to disperse protests in China

Twitter has been receiving several tweets about prostitution, pornography and gambling linked to the wave of protests in China, in an attempt to disperse the information released by the protesters. When searching Beijing or Shanghai on the social network, several spam posts outnumber those talking about the protests, polluting the site.

According to a survey by Alex Stamos of the Stanford Internet Observatory, 95% of Beijing related tweets are from spam accountswith more than 70% of accounts just starting to flood the network with this type of content recently, with posts every second and thousands of times a day — typical behavior for bots.

Protesters resort to VPNs to access Western services such as Twitter and Telegram, circumvent government censorship and manage to better organize acts against Covid-19 control restrictions in the country, which even made it difficult for residents to be able to evacuate a building that was on fire and resulted in in 10 deaths and 9 injuries. However, the speculation is that the spam accounts are linked to the government and precisely seek to make it difficult to find legitimate information about the protests.

The conflict coincides with Elon Musk’s massive layoff, which has impacted the social media security team. The billionaire even claimed this Monday (28) that “the amount of psychological operations on Twitter is ridiculous”, but took it in a joking tone that “at least with the new Verified, they will pay $ 8 for the privilege”.

So far, the company has not officially commented on the matter, but an official went on to say that senior management is aware of the situation and intends to correct it as soon as possible.

Be sure to follow all the news related to Twitter here at Tudo Celular.

