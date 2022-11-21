Twitter really wants to kill verified trolls, and this is their new idea

- Advertisement -

The social network Twitter has not stopped making news since it was bought by Elon Musk (and this, perhaps, is something that does not hurt the well-known Tesla owner tycoon). The fact is that, among the different things that are known, there are some that have an impact on the future of the company, such as the closure of offices for a few days without knowing the exact reason. Others that aim to be positive for their future. And, among the latter, there is something that has just been revealed that will be necessary to get verified accounts with the blue payment emblem. The objective of this new option is to avoid the appearance of accounts that are verified and that, in reality, belong to what are known as trolls and that seek to destabilize the functioning of the social network (because they are offensive or aggressive with the rest of the users). This is something that has been tried for a long time from Twitter, and to date they have not found the right key to achieve it. And, the step that is taken now points to going in the right direction, everything must be said -but it will not be definitive-. New requirement to get Twitter Blue verification This is none other than not being able to get this and the surprising mark on the user’s page until 90 days have passed since the account was created. Therefore, the creation of false profiles with the aim of acting incorrectly on the social network is avoided. Especially, those that are “use and throw away”, which are generally the most harmful. Consequently, it seems that on Twitter they are going to try to keep control to be sure that verification is granted to whoever really deserves it. This is also aimed at reducing the number of bots that exist on Twitter, and that is one of the first and great objectives that Elon Musk has to make the platform a much more appealing site for everyone. Of course, it does not seem that this measure is going to cause the problems that the new blue verification had as a result in its first implementation and that, clearly, it was done in a hurry and without adequately thinking about the consequences that it would have. The media is now official In this case, we did not want to give a trial period because, with good judgment, the new requirement does not seem like it could negatively affect Twitter Blue. Therefore, on the support page of the platform we are talking about, it is already indicated that the 90-day grace period to be able to obtain the certification of an account with the blue letterhead must be fulfilled no matter what. This time, we talk about good news. One final detail: after the disbandment of some of Twitter’s most relevant engineers, the company has already reacted and is beginning to recruit new members (curious that this is done after a large number of layoffs). Something striking is that the job offers talk about Twitter 2.0. A good way to sell yourself, no doubt. >