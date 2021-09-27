Twitter reacts to controversial tweet from Department of Higher Education

The Department of Further Education caused a stir this morning on social media after posting a tweet quoting former US President, Theodore Roosevelt.

It didn’t take long for Twitter to screenshot the tweet knowing that the Department would end up deleting it.

And boy was there a reaction.

First up is Virgin Media News Presenter, Gavan Reilly who tweeted: ” Congratulations to the Class of 2021 who today begin their journey of … *checks notes* white-collar crime?”

Other Twitter users claimed it to be “on point for Fine Gael.”

Another user tweeted that he can’t wait for the Minister’s “tik tok video on his full 3rd level experience.”

Another poster joked that it was his first day working as a social media rep for the Department of Further and Higher Education.

Dublin Live has contacted The Department of Higher and Further Education for comment.

