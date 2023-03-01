5G News
Twitter presents instability this Wednesday morning and users are unable to access feed

Published on

By Abraham
Twitter presents instability this Wednesday morning and users are unable to access feed
This Wednesday morning (1st), several Twitter users reported instability on the platform and difficulty accessing accounts and updating their timelines. Errors are pointed out both on the website and in the application.

For many accounts, the message is: Tweets are not currently loading, please try again. Some are able to publish, but the view is restricted to the account, as the timelines are out of action. The platform search was also impacted and several users complain about the social network on the Down Detector website.


Under Elon Musk, the Twitter team has been reduced. There have already been four waves of layoffs that have resulted in a 10% cut in the workforce, with more than 2,000 people impacted. Even one executive, Esther Crawford, who went so far as to sleep in her office to streamline her workforce lost her job.

However, there is still no confirmation of what may be causing the bug on the social network.

