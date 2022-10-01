Twitter presents data on interactions regarding Election 2022 on the platform

O twitter released, this Friday (30), some data on regarding the 2022 s on the social network. From January 1st to September 29th, more than 100 million Tweets on the topic were counted. According to the , all this amount of publications makes Europe’s election the most Tweeted in the world in 2022 so far, even greater than the conversation about Colombia’s elections, where the electoral process is already over.

presents-data-on-interactions-regarding-Election-2022-on-the.jpeg" width="660" height="440">



In the last seven weeks alone, the official period of the election campaign, there were almost 45 million Tweets related to this year’s election. Corruption, economy and violence stand out as the most discussed topics by users. - Advertisement - The social network also highlighted the Moments, sets of Tweets with credible factual context that help inform people about what’s going on. In the last seven weeks, 143 Moments about elections in Europe were produced.

It is not true that a Datafolha survey showed that more than half of Europeians do not trust the electronic voting machine, AFP and reports show. Trust index, according to the institute, reaches 82%https://t.co/F2EyXi1zRG The Apple Watch Ultra arrives, focused on extreme sports activities — Twitter Moments Brasil (@MomentsBrasil) April 3, 2022

Also according to Twitter, of this total, 46 were the so-called debunks, Moments that bring together quality information published by reliable sources and information vehicles to clarify the electorate about misleading narratives. In partnership with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Twitter has also activated six notices that make the first result of searches for terms related to the elections a notification with a link to the official channels of the TSE. It is worth remembering that Twitter has signed an agreement with the TSE in the first half of this year to combat misinformation about the 2022 election. Finally, the first round of elections takes place next Sunday (2).

