Twitter prepares Vibe, its version of Facebook States

Twitter -immersed in its purchase process by Elon Musk- has to continue with its daily activity at the expense of seeing what happens and what measures the manager takes. In this sense, it has now been known that it is developing Vibe, a function similar to the states of other platforms such as Facebook, which would allow other users to access temporary information such as reflections, activity data and even the music that is being listened to or the videos that are being watched. All this without having to expressly tweet.

“Set a status” would be the invitation that would appear in a new button to share it from the Twitter profile

This new function receives for the moment the code name vibealthough it is not yet clear that this will end up being its definitive name, or even that it will end up appearing definitively on the platform. Vibe’s operation would be based on a new button located on the text composition box where the invitation is read “Set a status” where a menu with different options appears.

A researcher specializing in reverse engineering, Manchun Wong, has been the one who has discovered the development of this function by Twitter, and as she has shown from her account on said social network, when clicking on the button a list appears with different options after the asks “What are you doing?”:

–eating delicious ramen

–driving down the highway

–buying vegetables

–snooping around on twitter

–studying for the final exam

Twitter is working on “Set a status” in Tweet Composer, codenamed “Vibe” You can think of it as something similar to Instagram Threads app’s Status pic.twitter.com/TGXH4uVe8Z — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 22, 2022

It is also not known yet if these options will be fixed or the user himself will be able to create his own custom status options. Once selected, said status would be displayed below the user’s name and above the bio using a highlighted label. The result would be similar to the States that Instagram has already tested in the profiles of its users.

.