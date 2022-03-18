Twitter prepares “Circles”, to show tweets to restricted communities

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Since last year, Twitter has been developing and testing a new way of limit the scope of posts in your social network. This is Circle (Circle), a way to create target communities for tweets, so that they are not public for all the followers of a user.

Other social networks (Instagram, Google+…) have already experimented with restricted user communities

The purpose of the Circle is twofold. On the one hand it is allowed users to organize themselves into communities based on common interests, affinities, projects, events… but on the other hand, it also prevents followers from seeing their timeline filled with tweets that may be irrelevant to them because they are part of conversations that may not be of interest to them.

Some social networks have already tried attempts in this sense, as is the case of the now defunct Google+ Circles (which would share a name) or stories directed at close friends on Instagram.

In the case of Twitter Circles, initial tests would show that the number of participants in that restricted community reaches 150 users. Those communities can be managed to include or exclude members. In the latter case, no notification is received that the participant has been unsubscribed from the Circle.

Some developers have received, in an error by Twitter, notices in the app to configure their Circles, but the feature is not yet available and it is unknown when the social network will implement it

#twitter is working on the “Twitter Circle” intro page for the web app. pic.twitter.com/mpXyOZhSkD — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) March 11, 2022

With this feature, Twitter advances in its functions that allow adjust the relationship between users and their followers. From the Communities to the establishment of different levels of possible followers/mentions/users who can respond to tweets, which favors a more placid environment in social interactions in a context where the concern to avoid messages of hate and harassment stands out.

