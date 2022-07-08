Twitter prepares changes in the timeline. How will it work?

- Advertisement -

Lately is on everyone’s lips for various reasons. On the one hand, we have the purchase attempt by Elon Musk, with a process that is not without controversy, in addition to the constant updates that the platform is receiving to improve this service. For example, they recently improved the privacy of this social net . And now it seems that Twitter will allow you to select and follow feeds or s with which to better inform yourself about all kinds of topics. The timelines will change on Twitter This feature has been active for a long time, and the truth is that it works very well. For example, you can select a particular topic to receive the latest related news, something that has been very useful during the pandemic. And Twitter is preparing changes to its platform to add more options to these feeds. This is where whistleblower Jane Manchun Wong comes in, a developer specializing in leaking information related to what’s new on Twitter. And she has discovered a web page that reveals that the platform of the little blue bird is working on a new feature of personalized timelines and that they will not be selected by you or Twitter, but will be handled by third-party services. We are talking about specific services on this topic and that can be selected manually or allow the system to be the one that displays related content. These timelines will now be separated into tabs to make it easier to move between them. In this way, from time to time you will receive invitations to add timelines of topics that may interest you. For example, if you’re watching popular videos you’ll be prompted to add a button to the timeline called Popular Videos. Currently, we do not have more information about it, and we will have to wait for Twitter to announce these changes officially to see what it surprises us with. Regarding the possible release date, it will most likely arrive in the coming weeks, especially if you take into account that the leak that has been published shows all the secrets of this tool. Finally, it is possible that this function will be available at first for premium users of the platform and who pay a monthly fee to access advanced functions, but until the platform makes the corresponding announcement, at the moment they are nothing more than rumors. In addition, although the information is real, it is possible that this project will not finally go ahead and Twitter will change its mind, keeping the timeline as it has been until now. >