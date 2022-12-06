Twitter plans to use software to cover its lack of content moderators

Under the administration of Elon Musk, Twitter is facing a series of changes, one of the most noisy being the great reduction of its workforce, between layoffs and resignations. Although there have been new signings, the team is still small compared to previous times.

Currently, the social network is facing an increase in the volume of messages classified as incitement to hate. To contain this situation, Twitter is now considering the possibility of reducing the amount of content that is reviewed manually by moderators, to rely on an automatic moderation system.

Twitter will moderate posts using an automatic system, according to a report

The proliferation of hate speech on Twitter, a symptom of how convulsed recent times have been, is something that we can easily corroborate by reviewing the trending topics each day. This thesis is supported by specialists in the field, who in various instances have reported a substantial increase in this type of publication, which revolves mainly around political issues and still, issues related to Covid-19.

Elon Musk, owner and CEO of Twitter, under his current administration has wanted to capture his purpose of pursuing freedom of expression in this digital space. However, in order to preserve a “safe space” on the platform, potentially harmful content will now face audience reach restrictions, rather than using simple user bans as before. Proof of how difficult it is to contain these situations is the reinstatement and subsequent suspension of Kanye West’s account On twitter.

Today, Twitter is facing a series of questions from several of its partners, regarding its continued ability to moderate content that violates its own content policies and even, about the establishment of effective filters on illegal publications. . Faced with this, a solution that the company is already outlining is to delegate an important part of the moderation work to an automated tool, as a way out of this administrative crisis. This possibility was reported by the Reuters agencywho point out that given the technical feasibility of implementing a tool capable of satisfying that task, this would be the path to follow for the social network.

Under this modality, users will be able to continue publishing almost anything. However, the number of people this content reaches may be minimal if certain security requirements are not met. This visibility filter had been implemented on Twitter since before the arrival of Elon Musk, but its deployment was minimal.

Specific cases, more delicate, controversial or subject to some kind of appeal, will continue to be in charge of human moderators, specially dedicated to resolving these situations.