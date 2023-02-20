Twitter opens the door to medical cannabis

A modification in the regulations related to the advertising of companies and services in Twitter has established new parameters to increase the visibility of some products that are based on medical cannabis at least in territories within USA in which these are legal.

According to the social network, companies that operate under the category of pharmaceutical that they offer medicine that is based on the responsible and authorized use of olive oil cannabis or similar products that are authorized by the official institutions appropriate will be able to access this way of promoting their products.

Furthermore, it was stated that, at least in the territories where it is legal, the number of conversations generated by this particular topic “is broader than others related to pets, cooking and golf”, as well as others that may include food and drinks.

However, despite the fact that a series of permissions for this type of content on the platform, this does not imply that each company can promote what you want without control on the part of Twitter. According to the page of the social network for businesses, it is indicated that all advertising related to medical cannabis must be approved by the authority competent and also for the moderation inside of application.

Companies are responsible for compliance with all laws applicable rules and regulations in addition to the advertising conditions”, indicates Twitter in the same post related to cannabis advertising on the social network. On the other hand, he limited access to this type of content to people over 21 years of age, the age from which a citizen is considered to be of legal age in USA.

Regarding the type of advertising that can be disseminated in Twitter additional details have also been presented, such as that “you should not appeal to the appearance of minors on the home pages of websites, in addition that these must have a way to verify age at the time of making sales.”

It is also indicated that images related to minors or pregnant women cannot be used in any type of advertising that you want to issue, in addition that false or ambiguous statements are not allowed and that it will be necessary to highlight in each communication the beneficial factors for health, as well as the efficiency of the medicine.

Twitter indicates that you cannot use images related to minors or pregnant women in any type of advertising that you want to broadcast. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

To prevent people from taking advertising from these companies as role models or attitudes that can be imitated, Twitter also indicated that people should not be represented using this type of product or their influence in people.

At this time, this form of advertising is not permitted outside of the territories of Canada and USAalthough Twitter It has not ruled out that this function applies to other territories in which the use of cannabis for health reasons has been allowed and regulated.

The decision of Twitter for allowing these ads related to the use of medical cannabis comes after the social network has lost 625 of its top 1,000 advertisers between September 2022 and January 2023 according to information presented by Pathmaticsthe company of analysis of market that has been in charge of analyzing the presence of the advertising on the platform.