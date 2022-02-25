Twitter offers cybersecurity tips for Ukrainian users

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Before the beginning of the war of the war in Ukraine, Twitter has launched a campaign to ensure the safety of its Ukrainian users. Throughout yesterday, the official Twitter Safety account has published a series of instructions written in Ukrainian indicating to the users of that country the procedure to follow to close their profiles and thus protect their accounts.

Twitter publishes a thread with cybersecurity tips for Ukrainian users who are in the conflict zone

The message that the social network intends to convey is that security also involves protect digital accounts. This campaign is especially aimed at anti-war activists, as it is they who are most at risk.

Користуючись твіттером у зонах конфлікту або інших зонах підвищеного ризику, необхідно знати про способи керування профілем і цифровою інформацією. Кожна ситуація є індивіdualny, тому слід враховувати деякі моменти: — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 24, 2022

The messages in question were originally written in English and translated into Ukrainian using Twitter’s built-in Google translation tool. In the tweets, the social network explains step by step how to protect an account in case its owner fears that information published in the past may pose a risk.

“When you use Twitter in a conflict or high-risk area you need to know how manage and protect your profile and your digital information”, was the message that opened the thread, made up of a total of 21 tweets.

Each of his tweets includes tips and links about cybersecurity on the social network. Twitter recommends, for example, activating the double authentication factor to avoid that no one can appropriate the Twitter profile. They also remember that, if a user wants to delete their Twitter profile, it is advisable to deactivate it beforehand. That way, the username, profile, and published tweets will disappear unless the account holder reactivates the account within 30 days.

Likewise, Twitter recommends disabling all functions that allow a third party know the location from which the user is typing.

