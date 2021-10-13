Twitter now lets you ‘gently’ block annoying followers from the web

Twitter is a social network in which it is not uncommon to find a discussion. In addition, we are not talking about a simple friction but, many times, of an authentic dialectical altercation that ends with one of the two users blocking the other. It is at that moment when the social network shows that message that it is not possible to see what this or that profile publishes because we have been blocked. Of course, something like this does not help much to calm the speech and can provoke angry reactions that go one step further within the digital world. So from Twitter they have thought that it would be a good idea to create a tool capable of doing (almost) the same but without so much publicity, without the rejected one knowing that it is being rejected and, thus, perhaps over time, the rough edges will be smoothed out. and sanity prevails. Available from the web version What they have launched from the social network is nothing more than a soft block. That is, a “I ban you but without too much publicity”, in a discreet way without the aforementioned knowing. What changes is not so much the interaction that we can expect as the fact that Twitter will not inform us that this profile does not let us see what we publish because they have blocked us. Actually, what Twitter has thought is that with the passing of the hours and as the waters return to their course after a discussion it is not necessary to publish a message that “we have blocked” someone, and to hide everything we publish it is enough for that profile to lose interest in us. Thus, the user who vetoes the other is simply preventing their activity from being visible. This function reaches the version of the Twitter browser so we can easily manage it from the computer. You just have to go to the followers section that we have on the social network, click on the three horizontal dots that you will see next to the name of each user and ask the social network to delete it. In this way, anything that we write or say will not reach it and, in this way, avoid any interaction with it. It goes without saying that in case the problems with that user persist and it does not work with a soft lock, we can always resort to the lock of a lifetime. >