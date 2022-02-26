MobileAndroidTech News

Twitter now lets you add sensitive content warnings to individual tweets

By: Brian Adam

Twitter is already implementing its new dynamic to add warnings to tweets with sensitive content.

Until now, it was only possible to add warnings in a single way that involves all the tweets in the account. But now you can use these types of warnings on individual tweets.

New system to put warnings on tweets with sensitive content

Last year, the team tweetr started a new dynamic on a trial basis that made it easier to add warnings to tweets we posted with sensitive content. A system that already existed, but is now applied to individual tweets.

Yes, Twitter is implementing the possibility of putting a warning when we publish a tweet with content that may be sensitive. And the dynamics to perform this action is simple.

Instead of directly publishing the image or video you upload to Twitter, you just have to take an additional step. When you are in edit mode press “Edit”, and there you will see the little flag icon with different categories of warnings to add to your tweet. These warnings contemplate sensitive content, nudity and violence.

Once you choose one of the warnings and post the tweet, you will see that Twitter will automatically add the content warning. A dynamic that will only be implemented in that tweet, so it will not affect your future posts.

Users who see your tweet will find this message warning about sensitive content. And if you want to see it anyway, you just have to click on “Show” to see the content of the tweet. A simple way to take care of your followers and show respect for users who don’t want to see that kind of content when scrolling through Twitter.

This update is being implemented both in the web version of Twitter and in the apps for iOS and Android.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

