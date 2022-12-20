Twitter now displays a square profile picture for verified businesses with a yellow badge

HomeTech NewsTwitter now displays a square profile picture for verified businesses with a...

Elon Musk caused a huge problem for Twitter after including the blue seal of verification in the Blue subscription plan, a decision that allowed the creation of fake accounts posing as important figures or companies. At the time, the pharmaceutical Eli Lilly saw her shares plummet after a misleading profile posted that the insulin bottle would become free.

The negative repercussion of the change made the entrepreneur quickly implement several updates to try to curb fraud using the blue seal, such as the launch of a second verification seal — this time in gray with the inscription “official” — and then , a yellow seal to identify real company accounts.

As determined by AllCellular, the social network launched another novelty to more easily identify verified accounts as they are official profiles checked by the Twitter team. This time, the account photo format has been changed from round to square exclusively for business accounts with the yellow badge.

This change was released silently by the developer and, by all indications, only affects corporations, as regular users continue with the circular icon. Although he did not reveal the reason for the replacement, it is possible that he intended to differentiate between personal and business accounts on the social network.

Square Twitter profile picture. (Image: Printscreen by TechSmart.com).

Considering Twitter’s history, we can’t say that this change will be permanently adopted or if the billionaire will change his mind in the next few hours.

