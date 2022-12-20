Twitter now displays a square profile picture for verified businesses with a yellow badge

Elon Musk caused a huge problem for Twitter after including the blue seal of verification in the Blue subscription plan, a decision that allowed the creation of fake accounts posing as important figures or companies. At the time, the pharmaceutical Eli Lilly saw her shares plummet after a misleading profile posted that the insulin bottle would become free.

The negative repercussion of the change made the entrepreneur quickly implement several updates to try to curb fraud using the blue seal, such as the launch of a second verification seal — this time in gray with the inscription “official” — and then , a yellow seal to identify real company accounts.