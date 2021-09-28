Twitter now allows you to send and receive tips in Bitcoins

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In May, Twitter introduced a new feature, called “Tip Jar”, with which it allows any tweeter to send a financial tip to another to “thank him” for the content he publishes. Now the company has expanded this tool activating it for users around the world, because until now it only worked for English speakers. And, also, for the first time Twitter will allow its users to send and receive tips in Bitcoin.

With this update, any Twitter user will have access to this tipping system and will be able to make donations through apps like Venmo, Cash App, Bandcamp or GoFundMe.

Regarding Bitcoins, tweeters based in the United States and El Salvador will have the option of send and receive cryptocurrencies through Strike, a person-to-person micropayments app. Users in other countries, however, will only be able to receive tips in cryptocurrency from their Bitcoin address.

As with traditional current money platforms, Twitter will not keep a percentage of donated tips in Bitcoin. The tipping system, both in money and in Bitcoin, is already working on iOS devices. And, as they advance from Twitter, it will also be for Android users “over the next few weeks.”

This is the Twitter’s first foray into the world of cryptocurrencies, and new projects are being developed in that line. The company’s developers have advanced that they are working on an NFT (intangible digital assets) authentication service so that users can publish works of art in that format on the social network. This tool, they report from Twitter, is still in the experimental phase.

