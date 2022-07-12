Twitter now allows you to delete mentions in tweets of others

- Advertisement -

Twitter has announced a new feature that allows users to delete mentions contained in other people’s tweets.

The ability to delete mentions in other people’s tweets is now available to all Twitter users and works on all devices

It is a new feature that began to be approved last April and that allowed users delete the mentions contained in conversations that they no longer wanted to be part of. This option is now available to all users and can be activated from any device, both mobile phones and computers.

To activate it, it is necessary to access from the menu with the three points that appears at the top of a tweet, where a new option will appear, “Leave this conversation”. A message indicates that once this option is activated, the labeling of said user will be removed in subsequent responses, although the user’s name will continue to appear. In this case, it will appear in gray, which will indicate to the rest of the participants in the conversation that it has been decided to abandon it.

In addition, it will no longer be possible to tag said user in the same conversation and, in addition, notifications about subsequent messages in that conversation will not be notified to you either. From Twitter it is explained that this new function is intended to offer users greater control over the content that demands their attention when it is not well received.

Sometimes you want to see yourself out. Take control of your mentions and leave a conversation with Unmentioning, now rolling out to everyone on all devices. pic.twitter.com/Be8BlotElX — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 11, 2022

The possibility of eliminating mentions is part of the line of other options already present on Twitter, such as limiting who can reply to a tweet (with options such as all Twitter users, only the accounts that are followed, only those mentioned in the tweet), in an attempt to limit hateful and abusive behavior on the social network.