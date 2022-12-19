Twitter no longer allows links to other social platforms

- Advertisement -

The lately controversial platform, Twitter along with all the other decisions, this time decided to prohibit links in tweets that redirect to other social networks such as Facebook and Instagram. However, it can be integrated if it is through an advertising post.

Over the past few weeks, Twitter has made multiple changes to the platform, as well as to the microblogging service and policies. After this result, it is clear that it is increasingly difficult to reach more users who want to stay on the social network.

Twitter continues to make changes

Yesterday, the changes returned to Twitter now with the “Policy for the promotion of alternative social platforms” prohibiting users from sharing posts that have links to other social platforms from their profiles.

Twitter policy states that the platform “will not allow free promotion of certain social media platforms.”

According to this policy, now the tweets that you decide to share from your account will no longer have the possibility of sharing links to other platforms. In case of doing so, Twitter will delete the post with “any free promotion” if it chooses to do so.

Among the platforms that will no longer be available are: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Post and Nostr. The policy also includes the links added by other third-party social networks such as Ink.bio and Linktr.ee.

According to these new policies, now users will no longer have the possibility to indicate username together for other platforms that do not include the URL. That is, you will not be able to have a post that indicates: “Follow me on @username on Instagram.”

This was evidently implemented for the same reasons that external links from social platforms are prohibited. PBecause many users often resort to promoting themselves on Twitter with competing social networks. However, now that users are certainly limited in their tweets it may cause a surge of people migrating to other networks.

new policies

Musk’s platform stated that it has already contemplated that the accounts focused on promoting other platforms will be disabled, so they could be expensive. In the event that this policy is attempted to be circumvented, it will also be similar to suspension.

Within a section of the new policy, Twitter goes on to clarify that users will still be able to “post content to Twitter from these platforms.” There may be cross posting.

However, it must be taken into account that the fact of buying a promotion does not symbolize a policy violation. In other words, if you decide to invest, you will be able to have Twitter advertising, being the only way to have links to some other social platform that is considered “forbidden”.

Regarding account suspensions, the policy states that they will be blocked only for a limited time until the tweet is reviewed and subsequently deleted. In any case, any type of violation of this rule some time later or if it becomes recurring, a review will be carried out leading to a possible “permanent suspension”.

Now with these new policies and after all the constant changes that Elon Musk’s platform has been making, it is of great interest that the new CEO apply this change after the blocking of links to Mastodon. Since this is the direct competition of the social network and after no longer letting users post links to the servers of this type of service.

Finally, remember that during this week, Twitter suspended multiple accounts of well-known journalists with thousands of followers. However, mention that they have already been restored. It all stemmed from a controversy involving Elon Musk and his private jet via Twitter Spaces. Plus there are potential violations of Apple’s App Store and issues of ads and location tracking.