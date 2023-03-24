5G News
Twitter must remove verified badge from accounts that don't pay the Blue...

Twitter must remove verified badge from accounts that don’t pay the Blue plan

Published on

Published on

By Abraham
Twitter must remove verified badge from accounts that don't pay the Blue plan
1679653178 twitter must remove verified badge from accounts that dont pay.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Twitter has announced that it must begin the process of removing the verified badge from users who do not pay for the Blue plan. As a result, celebrities, relevant profiles, artists and journalists must lose the much-desired blue seal.

According to the social network, the The change takes effect on April 1st.and anyone who wants to keep the verified seal will need to pay BRL 42 for the Blue plan.

The change is part of Elon Musk’s strategy to make the social network profitable, and he also disagreed with the way the old verification system worked.

Image/reproduction: colectivoTC.

The change also reinforces that government accounts, government officials and other personalities from multilateral bodies must seek out Twitter to earn the gray seal.

Twitch is testing new paid tool to highlight comments in chat
- Advertisement -

Companies, which until then also shared the blue seal, need to look for the social network to migrate their accounts to the golden seal.

It is worth remembering that another deadline that should end soon involves two-step verification by SMS. Currently, the social network only offers this feature to those who pay for the Blue plan.

