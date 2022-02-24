MobileAndroidTech News

Twitter makes it easy to make changes to settings from Android

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Twitter is making a small change to Android that will make it easier to access specific sections of settings without getting frustrated.

So if you’re one of those who get lost among the options offered by the configuration, it will help you to have the new help provided by Twitter on Android.

Twitter adds a search bar for settings

When we want to make a change to our Twitter account we have to go through the configuration. But it is not always that easy, since we have to search for the option we need between different sections.

And although it must be recognized that the Twitter configuration is well organized, we may not always find the options we need to make the change first. To address this issue, Twitter is making a small change to the Android app.

As Android Headlines mentions, the Twitter Android app is adding a search bar to the Settings section. So instead of scrolling through the different sections of the configuration to find the corresponding option, you can use the search engine.

You will find this search bar at the top of the Settings section. Just by typing a keyword, it will throw you the different options that are related to that search. Simple and practical.

For example, if you type “password”, you will see that it suggests the “Your account” and “Reset password” sections. A dynamic that is appreciated, since it will save us having to go around between different sections from the mobile.

It is a small change but it improves the user experience from mobile. And it is not the only update that Twitter has released these days. It has also added the possibility of setting direct messages as well as a new function that allows identifying “good bots”, among other novelties.

Previous articleTesla improves its mobile application, what’s new?
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

Twitter makes it easy to make changes to settings from Android

Twitter is making a small change to Android that will make it easier to access specific sections of...
Social Networks

Tesla improves its mobile application, what’s new?

The company Tesla has begun to update the application that the owners of some of their cars have...
Entertainment

Amazon declares war on launchers on its Fire Stick TV

Not long ago it was known that the breeders Fire StickTV received an update that came to respond...
Mobile

The first renders of the Pixel 7 / 7 Pro are already here

Although the Pixel 6 arrived in our country only a few weeks ago, the phone has already been...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.