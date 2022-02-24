Twitter makes it easy to make changes to settings from Android

Twitter is making a small change to Android that will make it easier to access specific sections of settings without getting frustrated.

So if you’re one of those who get lost among the options offered by the configuration, it will help you to have the new help provided by Twitter on Android.

Twitter adds a search bar for settings

When we want to make a change to our Twitter account we have to go through the configuration. But it is not always that easy, since we have to search for the option we need between different sections.

And although it must be recognized that the Twitter configuration is well organized, we may not always find the options we need to make the change first. To address this issue, Twitter is making a small change to the Android app.

As Android Headlines mentions, the Twitter Android app is adding a search bar to the Settings section. So instead of scrolling through the different sections of the configuration to find the corresponding option, you can use the search engine.

You will find this search bar at the top of the Settings section. Just by typing a keyword, it will throw you the different options that are related to that search. Simple and practical.

For example, if you type “password”, you will see that it suggests the “Your account” and “Reset password” sections. A dynamic that is appreciated, since it will save us having to go around between different sections from the mobile.

It is a small change but it improves the user experience from mobile. And it is not the only update that Twitter has released these days. It has also added the possibility of setting direct messages as well as a new function that allows identifying “good bots”, among other novelties.