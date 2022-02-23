Twitter lets you pin up to six Direct Message conversations

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Over the past year, Twitter has made several improvements to its Direct Messages interface. The last one, which was presented by the company a few days ago, allows users set a maximum of six conversations per Direct Message at the top of your inbox.

In this way, users will have quick and easy access to the conversations they frequent the most. This new tool is already available for the iOS and Android versions of the Twitter app and also for the web version of the social network.

Last summer, Twitter introduced one of the most requested changes by users in its Direct Messages. It was about the possibility of direct message a tweet to multiple recipients once in one-on-one conversations. In addition, the social network began to group Direct Messages by date and not by time of sending and installed a quick scroll button between messages.

To all this we must add that in 2021, of the six companies that Twitter bought, two of them were aimed at improving the social network’s messaging system. One of them was Sphere, an instant messaging platform based on chat groups founded in 2016. The purpose of this purchase was integrate the operation of said platform into Twitter itself to improve the organization of both the communities and the Direct Messages themselves on the social network.

The other acquisition in this line was Quill, a messaging service very similar to Slack or Discord, and which is mainly focused on group conversations.

