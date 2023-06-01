Twitter launches tool to help identify AI-generated images

O twitter is launching a new tool next to the Community Notes which aims to help identify images that were created by artificial intelligence. In this sense, users of the social network will have the ability and responsibility to verify possible “misleading media“.

That said, whoever has the “impact score” 10 will be able to add small warning notes next to publications that contain an image that may have been generated by AI. In addition, this caption will be linked to the tweet, so even if it is disseminated en masse on the platform, it will continue with this detail.