Twitter launches tool to help identify AI-generated images

O twitter is launching a new tool next to the Community Notes which aims to help identify images that were created by artificial intelligence. In this sense, users of the social network will have the ability and responsibility to verify possible “misleading media“.
That said, whoever has the “impact score” 10 will be able to add small warning notes next to publications that contain an image that may have been generated by AI. In addition, this caption will be linked to the tweet, so even if it is disseminated en masse on the platform, it will continue with this detail.
There is also the option to alert the author of the post about the potential for a false image. In this sense, Twitter stated that it will continue working to expand coverage, since currently there may still be some failures in publications of related images.
For now, the platform has said that this feature can only be applied to tweets with just one photo. So, it is in the social network’s plans to add support for this type of functionality to publications with more than one photo and also those with attached videos.
From AI-generated images to manipulated videos, it’s common to come across misleading media. Today we’re piloting a feature that puts a superpower into contributors’ hands: Notes on Media
Notes attached to an image will automatically appear on recent & future matching images. pic.twitter.com/89mxYU2Kir
— Community Notes (@CommunityNotes) May 30, 2023
Still on Twitter, it is worth mentioning that the social network is implementing a new menu for consuming videos within the platform and has also launched a recent update that allows users to post media up to 2 hours long.