Twitter launches the new Twitter Blue: this is your paid subscription

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Twitter has just launched the new Twitter Blue, the monthly subscription that allows additional and exclusive features, after the acquisition of the company by Elon Musk.

The price of Twitter Blue is higher in the App Store due to the 30% commission applied by Apple

The premium mode of Twitter will cost $11 through the Apple App Store, the price being $8 for those who subscribe directly from the Twitter website. The difference in price if purchased through the Apple App Store is due to the 30% commission applied by this application store.

Among other features, Twitter Blue adds the coveted blue verification signal for those who provide a phone number that identifies them, but those who change their name or profile image must wait for their identity to be verified again. In identity verification, new marks other than the traditional one are added in blue, with a color code. It is one in gold for companies and another in gray for governments and public institutions.

In a thread on Twitter, the company has explained the news of Twitter Blue:

we’re launching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark 🧵 pic.twitter.com/DvvsLoSO50 —Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2022

Twitter Blue already underwent a revamp last month, but it had to be discontinued because it allowed the blue mark of a verified account to be added to any user who paid the $8 subscription fee, without Twitter actually verifying the user’s identity. This caused various identity thefts that were the result of conflicts in which companies and personalities were involved.

When announcing the restart of the Twitter Blue service, Elon Musk himself has reported that individual accounts would now be subjected to a personal verification process by Twitter employees who will verify that the accounts on the social network do indeed belong to whom they claim be its users after providing them with their phone number.

Twitter Blue does not add one of the options traditionally most demanded by users, the ability to edit tweetsbut others arrive, such as the possibility of publishing videos with 1080p resolution or access to a mode that makes the threads easier to read, grouping them into a continuous text.

It also shows fewer ads and announces the upcoming inclusion of tools to offer priority in searches and responses. Twitter Blue is available from this Monday but only in the United States. There is still no announced date for its availability in other countries, although it could be contracted from the rest of the world using a VPN.