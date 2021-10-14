Twitter launches Spark, a program to promote the use of Spaces

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In March of this year, Twitter launched Spaces, a new functionality that allows you to create audio chat rooms within the platform. This tool, very similar to the Clubhouse format, has been refining and expanding in recent months to give it more prominence on the social network. Now Twitter has announced the launch of Spark, a program to promote the use of Spaces among its users.

The Spark program for Twitter Spaces will provide training and technical and financial support to users interested in using this format of audio chat rooms.

The Spark program for Twitter Spaces, lasting three months, was born with the intention ofe teach tweeters to take advantage of this format. At the same time, it will support Spaces creators who are admitted to the program with financial, technical and outreach support.

As Spaces has announced from its official Twitter account, the application period to be part of the program is now open. At the moment, only users over 18 years of age, residents of the United States and who have a minimum of 5000 active followers.

* unmutes * today we’re opening the application process for the Twitter Spaces Spark Program what’s that? it’s an initiative for creators who are excited about the future of social audio 👇 pic.twitter.com/4zay8uvao8 – Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) October 12, 2021

In recent months, Twitter has made a series of movements that make it clear its strategic commitment to Spaces. In August it remodeled the tool to admit moderators in the rooms. Shortly before, the social network changed the design of its app so that the central space of the bottom bar is allocated to the Spaces icon. Likewise, since May it is already possible to join a Spaces room as a listener from the web version of Twitter.

Likewise, and in order to provide a way of monetization for its users, Twitter has announced that it will be possible to create payment events in Spaces. That way, hosts can sell match tickets to be held on the platform.

.