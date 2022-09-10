Twitter launches sharing with Instagram Stories and Snapchat for Android users

Twitter announced last Thursday (8), the launch of a new feature for users allowing you to share tweets directly on Stories or Snapchat without having to take a screenshot. This function has been available for a long time to iOS users, but it arrives on Google’s system only this week.

In a statement made by the support profile, the social network highlights that all users can take advantage of the integration with the two social networks to share the publications. This new feature is especially useful for people who often sync posts across multiple platforms.