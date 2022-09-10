Twitter launches sharing with Instagram Stories and Snapchat for Android users

Twitter announced last Thursday (8), the launch of a new feature for android users allowing you to share tweets directly on instagram Stories or Snapchat without having to take a screenshot. This function has been available for a long time to iOS users, but it arrives on Google’s system only this week.
In a statement made by the support profile, the social network highlights that all users can take advantage of the integration with the two social networks to share the publications. This new feature is especially useful for people who often sync posts across multiple platforms.
Previously, it was necessary to capture the screen with the desired tweet and manually post it to the Stories section of Instagram or Snapchat without the possibility of synchronization, at least on Android. This change comes to expand Twitter’s reach through native support for other networks.
The developer also launched direct sharing with LinkedIn — a social network used mainly in the corporate environment — as well as on other platforms. Recently, Twitter also made available to the entire community the Roda, a function in which it is possible to select who should see the publications.
We enjoyed the Tweet. Now everyone should enjoy it too.
Sharing a Tweet directly to Snapchat and Instagram Stories is now available on Android (already on iOS!)
And we added LinkedIn sharing on Android and iOS. Tap the share icon on a Tweet to try it out.
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 8, 2022