Twitter launches exclusive Spaces for paid followers

Twitter has announced a new category of exclusive content: the Spaces (Twitter Spaces) accessible only for Super Follows of specific users.

Super Follows allow access to exclusive content in exchange for small monthly subscription amounts

The Super Follows allow users to charge a small amount of money to those who decide to follow them under this premium modality, and in return they receive exclusive content only accessible to them.

With the creation of exclusive Spaces for followers belonging to this restricted and select category, the variety of content that they can enjoy is expanded, also offering an additional way of strengthen the bond in this closed community.

The monthly subscription as Super Follow of a Twitter account is made in exchange for small amounts of money already established from Twitter so that each user can select the price they want to put on membership in their exclusive community of super followers. So you can find subscriptions for the following monthly prices:

-$2.99

-$4.99

-9.99 dollars

Through its own profile called Super Follows, Twitter has officially explained on the social network the method to follow to create these exclusive Spaces.

introducing Super Follows Spaces 🤝 a new way to get even more connected with your Super Followers rolling out now to all Super Follows creators pic.twitter.com/sX2fuGfiX8 — Super Follows (@SuperFollows) May 17, 2022

How to access exclusive Twitter Spaces

-Access to the Twitter app.

-Creates a Space via side button.

-Establishes a name or description for the new Space.

-Choose “Only Super Followers can join.”

-Start the space.

Once these steps have been completed, the rest of Twitter users and followers will be able to see this new created space, but only subscribed Super Follow they will be able to access it. Whoever wishes to join will receive a notice from Twitter to join the list of Super Follows and thus be able to enjoy all the exclusive content generated by the user.

Spaces for Super Follows will be available for both the iOS and Android apps, but for the time being, although Twitter has announced its next availability, no specific date for its activation has been provided.

.