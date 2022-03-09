Twitter launches dedicated site on the TOR network to combat censorship

Twitter is now available on the Tor network with dedicated websitewhich will allow access to the microblogging and social network site from anywhere in the world with greater security and availability, even in those countries where it has been prohibited and/or blocked.

The launch of Twitter on the TOR network comes at a time when the invasion of Ukraine continues to monopolize the world’s information. Russia has arrested thousands of its citizens simply for peacefully demonstrating against the war and has threatened journalists with up to 15 years in prison for spreading “fake news”. This has caused a disbandment of Western media and the closure of the few official Russian media that provided “alternative” information. Alternative to that of the Kremlin that has hit an informative bolt in the press, television and also on the Internet.

And we talk about Russia because it touches, but regarding the Tor network that concerns us in this article, blocking and decryption attempts are counted on all sides of the planet, with governments of any ideology, democratic or dictatorial. Simply, truthful and independent information, without censorship, does not please any ruler. And it is needed more than ever at a time when fake news and disinformation is our daily bread, and it is used as another weapon in conflict zones due to the relevance achieved by the Internet.

Twitter on the TOR network

It’s been a long time since the social network could be accessed in TOR, but the support for a dedicated .onion website takes it to another level. Alex Muffett, the security engineer who helped Twitter build the site, Has published details about the benefits of providing a specific site instead of simply allowing connections through TOR.

This is possibly the most important and long-awaited tweet that I’ve ever composed. on behalf of @TwitterI am delighted to announce their new @TorProject onion service, at:https://t.co/Un8u0AEXeE pic.twitter.com/AgEV4ZZt3k — Alec Muffett (@AlecMuffett) March 8, 2022

And it is that ONION sites improve the authenticity, availability and security of sites on the TOR network. Clicking or typing the address on the specific URL created for the website ensures proper access and mitigates rogue Tor address attacks that are also rife. Using these dedicated sites has other benefits, including the ability to bypass regional or national website blocks, protect against DNS censorship, and man-in-the-middle attacks. man-in-the-middle TLS and SNI filters.

The dedicated URL for Twitter on the TOR network is: https://twitter3e4tixl4xyajtrzo62zg5vztmjuricljdp2c5kshju4avyoid.onion/

The natural access is to use the TOR Project browser, a custom Firefox that can be used to browse the web anonymously and access these special .onion domains that only work on the Tor network. The project is especially useful for bypassing government censorship and continuing to access blocked sites in your country. That is if the TOR network itself is not blocked, something that Russia has been trying since last December, surely preparing what was to come.

Russia ranks second in terms of the number of users using this decentralized network. In the face of TOR blocks, the Electronic Frontier Foundation set up the mirror site in https://tor.eff.org/ and volunteer groups have also contributed more than 1,000 additional Tor bridges that are currently unlocked, allowing access to the Tor network and counteracting government censorship. We repeat that it is time to talk about Russia, but TOR does not like any government and blocking attempts (including decryption) are a common task of other governments.

Finally, if you live in one of these countries or in general want a more complete solution that starts from the same operating system, I recommend GNU/Linux distributions such as Tails. Free, open source, based on Debian and dedicated specifically to those seeking anonymity and privacy. It includes encryption tools to protect files, documents, emails or instant messages, and its reference browser is none other than Tor Browser. The official of the project and the one you can use to access the dedicated onion site for accessing Twitter on the TOR network.