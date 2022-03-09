Twitter launches «Creator Dashboard», for those who earn money on the social network

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Twitter has installed a new tool for its most popular users called “Creator Dashboard”. It is a kind of control center from which these tweeters can analyze how their income is evolving via Twitter with the monetization functions offered by the social network, such as Super Follow, Spaces with paid entry or tips. In addition, within this option, users can review their income history and obtain information about the payments that will enter soon.

Twitter’s “Creator Dashboard” is currently only available for iOS users in the United States and with more than 10,000 followers

This tool can be accessed from the “Monetization” tab that appears in the Twitter app. At the moment, this “Creator Dashboard” is only available to users of iOS terminals located in the United States. In addition, they must have a minimum of 10,000 followers and have activated the Super Follow and the Spaces with a paid entry.

introducing the Creator Dashboard 🤩 a new way to help you view your earnings & track your Super Follow subscriptions over time for now, we’re testing with some creators on iOS—can’t wait to hear what you think! pic.twitter.com/nOvxUbSpSY — Super Follows (@SuperFollows) March 8, 2022

This Super Follow tool allows content creators to earn a monthly income. This is achieved by offering your followers exclusive content that you can only access with a subscription. Regarding paid events on Twitter Spaces, these are private audiochat rooms that can also be accessed after paying a ticket.

The “Creator Dahboard” screen will show a list of the new Super Followers achieved by the user, of those who have renewed their subscription for another month and the total income that the tweeter will obtain that way. Regarding paid Spaces, this interface will collect information on how many tickets have been sold, a list of people attending and the total income obtained from the event.

Twitter has announced that, with this control panel, it intends to provide its users with tools to strengthen their communities and have a clear way of monitoring their income on the social network.

