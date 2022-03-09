Twitter launches a new version that can be accessed through the Tor network

There is a browser called Tor that allows you to browse the most popular Darknet of all. TOR stands for ‘The Onion Router’, and opens the doors to the Darknet that contains an infinity of Dark Webs of the most diverse categories.

These Dark Webs can be accessed by circumventing security systems that exist today, and respecting privacy in a much stricter way than the classic web.



Logically, not everything on the Darknet is negative. Not only is there the sale of weapons and drugs, or the possibility of hiring hackers, there are also versions of well-known web pages that decide to have their mirror on the DarkNet to guarantee access from any place or condition.

Now it is Twitter that is thinking of launching a new version of its site in this way, optimizing it to increase privacy and evade censorship.

Software engineer Alec Muffett announced the news today on Twitter, describing it as “arguably the most important and anticipated tweet I have ever written.”

Twitter in onion version is available at this link (open it with the Tor browser), thus being a version with more layers of protection to the already anonymized browsing experience that exists in the Twitter Tor that existed until now.

Thus, it joins other services that have a clone in the Tor network, such as the DuckDuckGo search engine and media outlets such as The New York Times and the BBC.

Why Twitter bets on Tor

Tor encrypts web traffic and routes it through a series of servers to hide users’ identifying information.

That feature makes it easy to circumvent censorship in some countries, so that if Russia blocks Twitter, users could still access them using the Tor browser with the indicated version.

Although Tor can be blocked from Internet Service Providers, the actual level of blocking varies, and at this time Russian users can still connect through a Tor bridge.