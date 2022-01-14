Twitter, it is now possible to record and listen to Spaces on Android and iOS

In the wake of the success of Clubhouse (which now seems to have cooled considerably), Twitter last year it launched Spaces, that is, their own version of the rooms where to hold live audio conversations: an experience close to the radio, in a certain sense, with the possibility of actively intervening in the much more central discourse, however.

And who knows, some conversations on Spaces – between more or less illustrious users – maybe turn out well. If until today that of the vocal rooms was an ephemeral experience, all linked to the moment, now with the novelty introduced by Twitter both on Android and on iOS everything changes: in fact comes the possibility of registering the Spaces so you can listen to them later, podcast-style.