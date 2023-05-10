twitter is working on integrating calls and video calls

Since taking over Twitter in October last year, Elon Musk announced that would turn the platform of microblogging in a kind of ‘super app’ that combines many functions. With the controversy over Twitter Blue subscriptions over, the introduction of gold and silver ticks, the reinstatement of controversial accounts, the deletion of inactive profiles, it’s time for more useful features like call and call integration.

Elon Musk has announced that A series of changes come to the Twitter application. We are going to review what the CEO of the bird’s social network has said and what we can expect. - Advertisement - Calls and video calls on Twitter As part of its promise to turn the platform into a super appthe CEO has just confirmed the introduction of voice and video calls in the app. In a recent tweet, Elon Musk confirmed that the platform will soon add voice and video chat features, allowing users to communicate with anyone on the platform without having to share their phone number. Microsoft is preparing to overhaul Windows 11 File Explorer Elon Musk @elonmusk With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction. Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if… https://t.co/96PRH0luJH May 10, 2023 • 01:50

128.7K

4.4K “Coming soon there will be voice and video chat to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number«.

- Advertisement -

In the tweet, the also CEO of SpaceX and Tesla explained that the new function will allow users to start voice calls and video calls from their Twitter account to any other user of the platform. Users will be able to chat with people from all over the world, apparently without restrictions or paywalls as it is an exclusive feature of the Blue subscription.

In a subsequent comment on Twitter, Musk claimed that the messaging service is intended to be a alternative to WhatsApp, since the app operated by Meta “is not reliable”. Really, the messaging feature on Twitter would compete with a variety of free services including Messenger, Signal, Telegram, and WhatsApp.

encrypted direct messages

The other big news for Twitter announced by Musk includes the encryption of direct messages. According to the tycoon, “The release of the encrypted MDs V1.0 should happen tomorrow [por el 11 de mayo 2023]. This will grow in sophistication quickly.”. With his usual exaggeration, he has told what the security level of this feature will be: “The litmus test is that I couldn’t see your MD even if there was a gun to my head«.

- Advertisement -

The protection of end-to-end encryption means that no one, including Twitter, will be able to read your chats (except the recipients of your messages). Several other messaging apps and protocols like WhatsApp, Signal, and iMessage already use this type of encryption. Until now, Twitter employees could potentially read the content of direct messages on the platform. It’s unclear at this time if encryption will be available for individual and group chats. Similarly, it’s unclear if end-to-end encryption will be enabled by default or an optional feature.

Originally it was a novelty scheduled for the end of March, but Musk has had other priorities within Twitter ever since. Nor is it a new project of the South African. Twitter started working on encrypted DMs in 2018, but abandoned its efforts later.