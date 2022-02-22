Tech News

Twitter is working on a new feature that will save you more than one headache

By: Brian Adam

Little by little Twitter is adding new features to make a difference with its rivals. And it seems that very soon you will be able to leave a thread in which you are participating and do not want to continue. One of the most annoying things you can find on this social network is giving your opinion in a thread and then receiving all kinds of notifications. Not to mention the times you get mentioned for participating in a thread. And it is that, currently there is no way to escape from this annoying situation. Although it seems that very soon things will change. Or this is what emerges from the researcher Jane Manchun Wong, an expert in filtering all kinds of information related to news that will arrive on Twitter and where she has published a message on the social network of the little blue bird and in which she explains that within a very shortly there will be a new function to leave the conversation. You can easily leave a Twitter thread As you can see in the message that she has published, we see a screenshot with a new function called “leave this conversation”. What this button will do is remove your username from any Twitter conversation, preventing anyone from mentioning you in the conversation or receiving notifications related to the thread. Obviously, you can continue to see the thread, but without receiving notifications or being mentioned even if you don’t want to. According to the published tweet, when leaving the conversation itself, your username can no longer be used to reply, but will simply be in text so that your message can be seen, but not replied to. Please note that this function is not guaranteed. Social networks often test with a limited number of users to test certain features and see if they are worth implementing. And this is exactly what could have happened, so we will have to wait a few weeks to see if Twitter finally introduces this new tool in its popular social network to avoid being named in a thread that you no longer want to be part of. The truth is that it is one of the great problems of this social network, especially with those users who only want to provoke and who do not hesitate to name you to say anything that could make you angry, so it has all the logic in the world that the platform of the blue bird is working seriously to offer one of the most anticipated features by users. >

