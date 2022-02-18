Tech News

Twitter is working on a feature to better organize your private messages

By: Brian Adam

Date:

News arrives on Twitter, although with some delay compared to other social networks, but they are finally here. Now all web, Android and iOS users have the ability to pin up to six DMs to the top of their inbox. This is a really useful function, since it allows you to have your direct message conversations much more organized. Initially, only Twitter Blue users could enjoy the use of this function, as they pay 3 dollars a month to have more benefits. But after a while, it finally reaches all Twitter users. As we explained at the beginning, the arrival of this anchor function is not really surprising, since there are other social networks that already had it available to their users, so the surprise is rather the time they have needed to bring it. Better late than never, and now, even if you’re not a Twitter Blue user, you have the ability to pin your DMs to conveniently organize your messages, so you can quickly find the ones most important to you. This is how you can pin Twitter DMs This new Twitter feature is very easy to use, and really accessible to everyone, so you won’t have to spend a lot of time organizing your inbox. What you should do, if you are using Twitter on your mobile phone, is go to the inbox, choose the message you want to pin to the top and slide to the right. Now you will see that on the left there is a pin symbol, click on it and the message will scroll to the top of your inbox, where you will see a new section called “pinned conversations”. During the last year, Twitter has been working to try to give more importance to direct messages, so that users can enjoy a better user experience. Among the changes that have been made, the possibility of sending the same message to up to 20 different people and separately, without the need to create a group for it, stands out. When Twitter launched this new feature, it said: “No more accidental (awkward) group chats when you tweet to multiple people.” And this does not end here, since Twitter continues to work in order to bring its users the best functions so that they can enjoy the social network as much as possible. It has been this month of February when they have begun to test the playback speed of videos and voice tweets. In the event that they manage to include it and bring it to all users, we could have different speeds that would start from 0.25x for slower playback, increasing by 0.25x to double the original. >

