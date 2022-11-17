Twitter is working on a feature that turns long texts into threads automatically

Twitter is working on a feature that allows turn long texts into threads automatically🇧🇷 The news was confirmed by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong.

According to Wong, Twitter should automatically identify when text exceeds the 280-character limit and include the continuation in a new tweet.

The idea is that everything happens in a simple and quick way to avoid the user having to limit himself and create new tweets, something that ends up taking away the concentration of whoever is writing the text.