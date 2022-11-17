Twitter is working on a feature that turns long texts into threads automatically

Twitter is working on a feature that allows turn long texts into threads automatically🇧🇷 The news was confirmed by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong.
According to Wong, Twitter should automatically identify when text exceeds the 280-character limit and include the continuation in a new tweet.
The idea is that everything happens in a simple and quick way to avoid the user having to limit himself and create new tweets, something that ends up taking away the concentration of whoever is writing the text.
The resource should also deliver markers to indicate the beginning and end of a topic within Twitter, since many users complain about the mix between threads and comments.
For many, the experience is messy and everything becomes even more complicated when the author of the text starts commenting right below it.
Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner and CEO, said the social network is working to improve not only threads but also the ability to attach long text to tweets.
For now, Twitter engineers continue to work on the feature to split long texts automatically, but there is still no date for it to reach the public.
