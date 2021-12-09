Apps

Tech News Twitter is testing new TikTok-style features

Twitter is rolling out new features for users to try. One of these new features is the ability to apply unique warnings to tweeted photos and videos. According to the Twitter security account, the application is testing “an option for some users to add a unique warning to the photos and videos they tweet to help those who may want the warning.” New features will only be available to a small group of users Before these tests began, users had to affirm that all their tweets were confidential. Now, they will only be able to tag some of the tweets as sensitive for some audiences. When adding an image, for example, you will have to tap on the three dots, then on the small flag in the lower right corner and check the box that best fits the content: “Nudity”, “Violence” or simply “Sensitive”. The Verge notes:

If content is not flagged when posting sensitive material, Twitter, as it has already done, will rely on user reports to decide whether the content should have a warning or not. In addition to its content warning experiment, Twitter announced that it is testing a “human first” way to handle the reporting process. Rather than asking the user what rules the tweet is breaking, it will give them a chance to describe what exactly happened, and based on that response, determine a specific violation.

Not only that, but today, the company also ad a new Browse tab for “some users” in “certain countries” using Twitter in English on Android and iOS.

With this revamped tab, the Explore section will consist of a “For You” tab and a “Trends” tab. Users can still reply, retweet, like or share the information. Although the company is not very clear, it is likely that this new Explore section works very similar to TikTok, so you can move from one new content to another.