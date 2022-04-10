Twitter is testing a new feature called “Unmentioning”

Twitter, that social network that does not stop evolving and that has become the field where anyone can contribute their opinion on any topic and mention all those who want to receive the message. Sometimes, it is even possible that a user does not want to be mentioned by people he does not know about a topic that he may not care much about either. The most radical option is to block that user but the mention is still there and others see it. Knowing this, those responsible for Twitter have decided that it is better to add the function that they have called “Unmentioning”.

With “Unmentioning” we can eliminate certain mentioned without deleting the message

Twitter is a great platform. Not only for giving a voice to those who need it, but also for its immediacy in reaching the rest of the people. But like everything in this life, with great power comes great responsibility and posting messages on the little bird’s social network does not entitle us to be “bothering” other users for issues that do not concern them, just to try to win likes or our five minutes of glory.

I refer to those messages that are sent and in where people who have little to do with the topic of conversation are mentioned. Mentions made by users cannot be modified, except by that user who is not going to do so, at least in principle. But with the new function that twitter is testing, this “problem” may have its days numbered.

Last year, A Twitter employee shared a preview of an unreleased feature to allow users to remove mentions of themselves from a conversation. Now the company has finally confirmed that it has been working on a new “Unmentioning” feature, which is now available to some users.

Sometimes you want to talk, and sometimes you just … don’t. Check out these early concepts that could help control unwanted attention on Twitter. Feedback, especially at this beginning stage, is invited (and wanted)! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/6SpzqiwFlL — Dominic Camozzi (@_dcrc_) June 14, 2021

as shared now for him official twitter security profile, users will be able to remove themselves from conversations when they are mentioned by another person. In other words, if a user mentions your Twitter profile in a tweet with your username, you’ll be able to remove the mention of that tweet. A very good idea.

How do you say “Don’t @ me,” without saying “Don’t @ me”? We’re experimenting with Unmentioning—a way to help you protect your peace and remove yourself from conversations—available on the Web for some of you now. pic.twitter.com/rlo6lqp34H — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) April 7, 2022

Note that the username mentioned It will still be visible in the original tweet, but it will no longer be linked to the profile.

Additionally, users who remove themselves from a conversation will no longer receive notifications of any interaction on that particular tweet, as well as future mentions if someone replies to the tweet. On the one hand, fine, but on the other… wouldn’t you be curious about what they will say about you, especially if the conversation reaches trend thresholds?

As we said, the new feature is being tested for some Twitter Web users. We do not know official dates of when it will be implemented for the rest, but I don’t think there is much left.